BJP government will make Goa 'Gangs of Wasseypur': Congress President Amit Patkar

Goa news : Goa Congress President Amit Patkar has said that the state is heading towards 'Jungle Raj' like Uttar Pradesh (as crimes are taking place) and if this continues then Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government will make Goa 'Gangs of Wasseypur'.

"Had you ever heard about a shootout taking place in Goa. Now the state is going in a different direction. Governance has totally collapsed. We are heading towards 'Jungle Raj' like Uttar Pradesh, if this continues then the BJP government will make Goa 'Gangs of Wasseypur'," he added while addressing a press conference in Panaji on Friday.

Referring to the incidents of alleged murder of Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat and a firing incident in which a sand extraction worker was shot dead at Curchorem in south Goa on Wednesday evening, Patkar said that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant must come clear over the incident of crimes taking place or he should resign.

"Law and order has failed in Goa," he added.

"This is not a tourist destination. This is 'Jungle Raj' destination. The incident of Sonali Phogat and shootout at Curchorem have proved that law and order has collapsed in Goa," he said.

"Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is into a dream world. He doesn't know what is going on in the state. It is sad that the Home Minister is either not giving freedom to Police to work or the Police department is not functioning well. There is fear and anxiety among people. We never heard of shootouts in Goa, but now it is happening," Patkar added.

Goa Chief Minister, who also holds the Home department portfolio, has been under attack from the Opposition over crime incidents taking place in the state.

The Goa Congress President said that Police are trying to divert the issue of shootout by arresting some persons for carrying out illegal sand mining at Curchorem.

"Why action was not taken against illegal sand mining across the state, why only action has been taken in Curchorem. It is clear that the police want to divert the issue of shootout," he added.

According to Patkar, Police should have arrested those who killed the sand extraction worker.

A sand extraction worker from Jharkhand was killed while another critically injured in a firing incident on Wednesday evening at Curchorem in south Goa.

Patkar said that the BJP government is responsible for the illegal sand mining activities taking place in the state as ore mining has been suspended.

"After BJP suspended the mining business in Goa, the affected stakeholders found alternatives in sand mining. Why isn't the BJP making it (sand mining) legal. Seems illegal business helps MLA's and Ministers, get benefits out of it," he added.

(With IANS inputs)

