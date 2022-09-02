Jammu and Kashmir: In support of Ghulam Nabi Azad, 20 more Congress leaders quit party

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ghulam Nabi Azad

Jammu and Kashmir: In support of veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, 20 more leaders of District Congress Committee-Jammu North have tendered their resignation.

Ghulam Nabi Azad has scheduled his maiden rally in Jammu after quitting the Congress on September 4, the same day Rahul Gandhi has slated a 'Mehngai par Halla Bol' event in the national capital. The ex-Congress leader is all set to launch his own party and its first unit would come up in Jammu and Kashmir within a fortnight, his close confidant G M Saroori had confirmed.

Atleast 50 Congress leaders of Jammu and Kashmir have already resigned from the basic membership of the party in support of Azad.

Saroori also claimed that hundreds of senior Congress leaders, Panchayati Raj Institution members and prominent workers have tendered their resignations after the former chief minister ended his over five-decade-long association with the national party.

