'Those giving slogans of Beti Bachao are saving rapists': Rahul Gandhi seeks justice for Bilkis Bano

Bilkis Bano case: As Supreme Court heard the Bilkis Bano case today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sought justice for the survivor and took a dig at the Centre, saying those giving slogans of 'Beti Bachao' are actually saving rapists.

"Those giving hollow slogans like 'Beti Bachao' are saving the rapists. Today the question is about the respect and entitlement of the women of the country. Give justice to Bilkis Bano," he tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi's sister and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also supported his stand and sought justice for Bano. "The government has drawn its line by keeping silence on the rhetoric in support of the release of 11 people convicted of rape, their welcome on camera. But the women of the country have hope from the constitution. The constitution also gives courage to the woman standing in the last row to fight for justice. Give justice to Bilkis Bano," she tweeted.

Bilkis Bano was gang-raped in Gujarat's Randhikpur village and seven members of her family, including her three-year-old daughter, were killed on March 3, 2002, in the Gujarat riots. She was 21 years old and five months pregnant at the time. The convicts walked out of the Godhra sub-jail on August 15 after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy. They served 15 years in prison.

A special CBI court in Mumbai on January 21, 2008, sentenced the 11 to life imprisonment on charges of gang rape and murder. Their conviction was later upheld by the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, SC sought responses from the Centre and the Gujarat government on a plea challenging the remission granted to 11 life convicts in the case of Bilkis Bano's gang rape and murder of her family members. A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana issued notice to the Centre and the state government on the plea and asked the petitioners to implead those who have been granted remission as parties in the matter.

