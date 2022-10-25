Bihar: Tejashwi rejects claims of another volte face by CM Nitish, avers 'Mahagathbandhan is going strong'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar Politics: Tejashwi Yadav says "Mahagathbandhan is going strong' in the state.

Bihar politics: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav dismissed rumours that claimed Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar would rejoin the BJP-led National Democratic Allaince (BJP).

Speaking to media in Jehanabad, the Bihar's deputy chief minister claimed that the "Mahagathbandhan is going strong".

32-year-old Yadav added that his party has the full backing of the alliance's members and was looking forward to winning the upcoming by-elections for the two assembly seats of Mokama and Gopalganj.

"It was decided by all coalition partners that we contest both seats. Mokama is our sitting seat while Gopalganj is my native district. We are confident of a Mahagathbandhan victory at both places," Yadav added.

Yadav's statement came after Kumar's former close aide Prashant Kishor alleged that Bihar CM might rejoin NDA as he has not asked JD(U) MP Harivansh to resign as Rajya Sabha deputy chairman.

Meanwhile, Jitan Ram Manjhi, a former chief minister whose Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) is a partner of the 'Mahagathbandhan,' recently added fuel to the rumours by declaring that he would back Kumar for any such choice if it served the interests of the state.

"Manjhi is our senior; he is like a guardian ('abhibhavak'). Our coalition is rock solid and he feels the same," remarked Yadav while the HAM leader nodded. Manjhi accompanied Yadav when the latter spoke to media on Monday, October 24.

"We drove the BJP out of power and have been running a strong and stable government. There is no room for any misgivings though those with vested interests may keep spreading rumors," added the RJD leader.

(With inputs from PTI)

