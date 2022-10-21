Watch | What Nitish Kumar said on Prashant Kishor's 'CM in touch with BJP' claim

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Prashant Kishor, who was once considered Nitish Kumar's successor, is now one of the biggest critics

Nitish Kumar Vs Prashant Kishor: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday hit back at poll strategist Prashant Kishor for his claim that JD-U leader is in touch with Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

“...He speaks for his own publicity and can speak whatever he wants, we don't care. He's young. There was a time when I used to respect him...those whom I respected had disrespected me,” Kumar said while speaking to media persons.

Earlier, Kishor claimed on Wednesday that Kumar is in touch with the BJP and that he may go for a tie-up with the party again if the situation demands so, a suggestion dismissed by the JD(U) as misleading and aimed at spreading confusion.

Kishor, who is on a 'padyatra' in Bihar in what is widely seen as a precursor to his fresh entry into active politics, told media that Kumar has kept a line of communication open with the BJP through JD(U) MP and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh.

Kishor said, "People who are thinking that Nitish Kumar is actively building a national alliance against the BJP will be surprised to know that he has kept a line open with the BJP. He is in touch with the BJP through his party MP and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh ji."

He suggested that Harivansh has not been asked to resign his Rajya Sabha post for this reason even though the JD(U) has severed ties with the BJP.

