Bihar: Five people die under suspicious conditions in Gopalganj, probe initiated

In a shocking incident, at least five people died under suspicious circumstances in Bihar's Gopalganj, officials said on Monday. "Five people have died, and this death is not due to poisonous liquor. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem," Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sadar Pradeep Kumar said.

The deceased were identified as Sikandar Sah, Suresh Ram, Tinku Ram, Rohit Sharma, and Jhagru Raman, SDM said. "Jhagru Ram, a resident of Baikunthpur, died of a heart attack. Suresh Ram has died due to food poisoning. No one has died due to poisonous liquor. The post-mortem report will reveal the cause of death," he added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Three dead after drinking spurious liquor in Sitamarhi

Earlier on November 19, three persons died and one was admitted to hospital after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's Sitamarhi district. Three persons have been arrested so far on charges of selling fake liquor, they added.

"Following a tip-off that two persons were undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sitamarhi after drinking spurious liquor, police reached the spot in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

“However, by the time they arrived at the hospital, one person identified as Awadesh Kumar had died. The exact cause of death can only be ascertained after post-mortem," a police statement said.

