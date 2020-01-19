Bihar eyes history, attempts to form 16,443-km-long human chain as part of awareness campaign

Bihar human chain

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Sushil Modi and other government ministers participated in the human chain formation, organised by state government in support of 'Jal, Jeevan, Hariyali', a flagship program of chief minister to fight climate change and social evils like child marriage, dowry and other issues.

In a bid to create a history, a 16,443 km long human chain will be formed with the participation of over 4 crore people. This will be third such attempt by the Bihar administration as earlier in 2017, around 2 crore people attempted to form 11,292 km long chain while again in 2018, 14,000 km long human chain was formed as part of awareness campaign.

Bihar to form 16,443-km-long human chain to spread awareness about environment conservation, child marriage, dowry and other issues. pic.twitter.com/fkpst6onw9 — India TV (@indiatvnews) January 19, 2020

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar initiated the formation of human chain along with his deputy and other ministers at around 11:30 am at Patna's Gandhi Maidan. The human chain will be formed across the state starting from Kishanganj to Bagaha in northwest.

Around 15 helicopters are being put to service carrying photographers, videographers to capture the event. Apart from government ministers, UN Environment Programme Atul Bagai and environmentalists Rajendra Singh will also be present to participate in the human chain formation.

