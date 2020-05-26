'Satla ta gaila beta': Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey's message to fight against COVID-19 | Watch

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey says educating people about coronavirus was a challenge.

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Tuesday gave insight on how the state is dealing with the COVID-19 crisis. Speaking on #IndiaTVZilaSammelan, the DGP said that the biggest challenge for them was to educate people, and make them aware about how the virus is spreading. He said it was a challenge to make people understand how danegrous it is and also the importance of maintain social distance, taking all other neccessary precautions.

Speaking on their achievement, DGP Pandey said that they have been able to educate people about coronavirus without using strict measures. Gupteshwar Pandey said that as the country is moving forward and workplaces are reopening including government offices with 33 per cent staff, the most important thing here is to maintain social distancing and follow all lockdown protocols issued by the government.

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey also shared a message in Bhojpuri for the people of Bihar to fight coronavirus

DGP mentioned that it is a fact that challenges have increased in the state to control the spread with the arrival of migrant laboureres but they are light and shine of the state and will take every possible step to take care of them amid this crisis.

He said that the state administration is monitoring each and every things like whether migrants are being provided with food and other necessary things.

The Bihar DGP said that it is the responsibility of people also to cooperate and follow all the guidelines that have been issued to them to keep coronavirus at bay. He mentioned that the government has also taken action under the National Disaster Management Act against those who are trying to spread hate and misguide people and so far arrested over 200.

