Monday, November 29, 2021
     
  Bharat Biotech to commence exports of Covaxin to additional countries from December

Bharat Biotech to commence exports of Covaxin to additional countries from December

Earlier last week, vaccine major Serum Institute of India had said that it has resumed exports of its vaccine Covishield to the international vaccine sharing program COVAX.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 29, 2021 16:04 IST
covaxin exports bharat biotech
Image Source : PTI

Bharat Biotech to commence exports of Covaxin to additional countries from December

Highlights

  • Long pending export orders of Covaxin have been executed during November.
  • Exports to additional countries will also commence from December.
  • The company didn't inform about the additional countries to which the exports will start.

Vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech will commence the export of its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin to additional countries from December. The long-pending export orders have already been executed during the month of November. 

"Long pending export orders have been executed during November, to be further expanded during the following months. With the number of countries that have granted emergency use approvals for Covaxin increasing, exports to additional countries will also commence from December," Bharat Biotech said in a tweet.

The company, however, did not provide details about the countries to which exports have commenced or about the additional countries to which the exports will start from December.

"Bharat Biotech thanks the Government of India for approving exports. Covaxin will now become an integral part of the global fight against this pandemic," the tweet said.

Earlier last week, vaccine major Serum Institute of India had said that it has resumed exports of its vaccine Covishield to the international vaccine sharing program COVAX.

