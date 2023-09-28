Thursday, September 28, 2023
     
Bhagat Singh birth anniversary: PM Modi pays tributes to freedom fighter | VIDEO

Bhagat Singh birth anniversary: Born on September 28, 1907, at Banga in Punjab, in a Sikh family, Bhagat Singh had a spirit of patriotism. His birth anniversary is celebrated across India with high spirits.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: September 28, 2023 9:39 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Shaheed Bhagat Singh

Bhagat Singh birth anniversary: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (September 28) paid tributes to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary, saying he will forever be a symbol of India's relentless fight for justice and liberty.

"Remembering Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary. His sacrifice and unwavering dedication to the cause of India's freedom continue to inspire generations. A beacon of courage, he will forever be a symbol of India's relentless fight for justice and liberty," Modi posted on X.

Bhagat Singh was executed by the British in 1931 at the age of 23. His courage and spirit of sacrifice in the face of likely death, and his idealism made him one of the most popular icons of the freedom movement.

The birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh is celebrated across India with high spirits.

