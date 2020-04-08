Delhi Bengali Market sealed, area to be sanitised to prevent COVID-19 spread

Delhi Bengali Market to be sanitised, area to be cordoned off

The NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Council) on Wednesday sanitised the Bengali Market area under the containment plan to prevent the spread of COVID19. The Delhi Police cordoned off the area to prevent movement of people. The New Delhi District Magistrate has "contained" the Bengali Market area, along with Babar Road, Todarmal Road, Babar Lane and School Lane after three positive cases were found in the Bengali Market area. DM Tanvi Garg issued the order on April 8, after a surveillance team of NDMC and police detected three positive cases in the Bengali Market area.

The order, said "non-compliance of this order shall attract penal action as per the Disaster Management Act, 2005, read in conjunction with Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 and Penal provisions of IPC."

She directed that the NDMC will sanitise the area "to prevent the further spread of COVID-19".

The order directed the DCP, New Delhi to "cordon off the entire Bengali Market area to prevent the spread of COVID-19".

It also directed for initiating actions against the owner of "Bengali Pasty shop".

Also, the Director, Medical services, NDMC has been asked to quarantine the suspected persons and house-to-house surveillance of suspects.

The SDM, Chanakyapuri has been asked to shift about 35 persons, "who were found residing at the Bengali Pasty shop in highly unhygienic conditions compromising with social distancing measures".

The area SDM and SHO are directed for door-to-door supply of essential commodities.

The Delhi government on Wednesday announced that it has sealed 20 coronavirus hotspots across the city so far and all the movement will be completely barred in the area.

Speaking to media, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the decision was taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection. "The area will be completely sealed while the administration will ensure door-to-door delivery of the essential items," Sisodia said.

About 600 cases have been tested positive in the national capital.

(With IANS inputs)

