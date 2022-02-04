Friday, February 04, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Tussle between Mamata and Bengal Guv Dhankhar intensifies after CM lashes out at cop

Tussle between Mamata and Bengal Guv Dhankhar intensifies after CM lashes out at cop

The seemingly unending tug of war between the TMC government and the governor had reached a new low, when Banerjee recently told a press conference she had blocked Dhankhar's official Twitter handle because of his posts repeatedly targeting her government.

PTI Reported by: PTI
Kolkata Published on: February 04, 2022 16:02 IST
mamata, tmc, dhankhar
Image Source : PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar 

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for publicly asking a senior police officer whether the Raj Bhavan occupant was threatening him and interfering in his work.

"What a worrisome scenario! CM Mamata Banerjee in full media glare pulls up Purba Midnapore SP by asking 'did the governor call you' is serious issue needing focussed reflection," Dhankhar said on Twitter. "Unfortunate, a spinal blow by CM to police (sic),” he added.

Banerjee, at an administrative review meeting on Thursday, had also rebuked SP Amarnath K over the worsening law and order situation in his district. The seemingly unending tug of war between the TMC government and the governor had reached a new low, when Banerjee recently told a press conference she had blocked Dhankhar's official Twitter handle because of his posts repeatedly targeting her government.

Dhankhar had hit right back, referring to Article 167 of the Constitution, to remind the chief minister of her "constitutional duty" to furnish information related to the administration of the affairs of the state and proposals for legislation. 

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee summoned by Mumbai court for allegedly disrespecting national anthem

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee blocks Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter, says he 'threatened' govt officials

Latest India News

Write a comment

Budget 2022
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News