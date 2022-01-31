Mamata Banerjee blocks Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter, says he 'threatened' govt officials

Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday blocked Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday blocked Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter, over his recent remarks against the Bengal government and Mamata herself. "I have been forced to block Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter. Everyday he was issuing tweets targeting and threatening govt officials as if we're his bonded labourers", she told reporters.

Mamata also took a dig at Dhankhar saying, "He is threatening the chief secretary, and the director general of police".

Over her move, Dhankhar was quick to respond as he reminded Mamata of Article 159 of the Constitution. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Mandated under Article 159 of the Constitution to ensure none in the state “blocks” Constitutional Norms and Rules of Law and those in authority “bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India”.

Earlier, Dhankhar had extended an invitation for 'dialogue' towards Mamata on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on January 30.

The development comes after Jagdeep Dhankhar called the political condition in Bengal 'horrible and frightening'. Dhankhar also accused state assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee of transgressing constitutional norms. Most recently, Dhankhar took a dig at Mamata demanding information on Pandemic Purchase Scam and other issues.

He also said that the Bengal government cannot screen any information once the governor of the state has sought it.

