Bengal: BJP alleges its MLA attacked by TMC, police deny having information about it

The BJP on Sunday claimed that its Sonamukhi legislator Dibakar Gharami was attacked by Trinamool Congress activists in Bankura district.

The BJP on Sunday claimed that its Sonamukhi legislator Dibakar Gharami was attacked by Trinamool Congress activists in Bankura district, even though the police denied having any information about it. Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, in a late-night tweet, alleged that Gharami was "attacked by TMC goons" at Manikbazar panchayat area on Sunday.

"Seven BJP activists were injured in the attack and had to be referred to Bankura Medical College Hospital," he said.

In a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, whom he defeated in Nandigram, Adhikari also tweeted, "Even an MLA is not safe in the non-MLA CM's jungle raj. Horrific."

However, Additional Superintendent of Police Ganesh Biswas said he does not have any information about any such incident. The BJP's Bishnupur organising district president Sujit Agasthi said Gharami was not physically attacked. It was the BJP workers who were attacked during a meeting in Manikbazar panchayat area on Sunday evening, he claimed

Agasthi alleged that as the BJP workers went to Sonamukhi police station to lodge a complaint, two of them were detained. A district Trinamool Congress leader said that Adhikari was "lying" and no such attack by TMC took place. "We don't have any information about such incident," the TMC leader said.

