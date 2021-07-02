TMC MPs write to PM Modi, seek removal of Tushar Mehta as Solicitor General

Follow us on Image Source : PTI In light of a meeting between Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, several TMC MPs on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Modi seeking the removal of Mehta from his post.

Trinamool Congress MPs on Friday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking the removal of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on account of his meeting with BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. Adhikari is the leader of the opposition leader in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

The MPs said that Adhikari is responsbile for several "offences being investigated by CBI and ED" and questioned the nature of his recent meeting with Mehta.

In the letter, the MPs raise concern about Mehta's position and how his advice into legal matters can leave an impact. "Suvendu Adhikari is accused in various criminal cases of cheating, illegal gratification and bribery", the letter reads. It specifically talks about the Narada scam and the Saradha chit fund scam.

Since Adhikari recently met with Mehta, soon after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah, the MPs suspect that the meeting was organised to influence decisions in matters where "Adhikari is the accused".

On Thursday, Suvendu Adhikari had meetings with Bharatiya Janata Party leadership including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and also met Tushar Mehta to discuss various legal issues. These meeting were reportedly related to the post-poll violence in West Bengal. BJP is making rigorous attempts to get justice to those who the party says have faced violence at the hands of TMC cadres after assembly poll results were declared.

The letter claimed that Tushar Mehta as the SG raises questions about the integrity of the position. "In order to avoid any doubt in the mind of the public at large, as to the integrity and neutrality of the office of the Learned Solicitor General, we approach you to initiate steps to remove Tushar Mehta from the post", it said.

The tussle between BJP and TMC has been upscaling consistently. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has also challenged Suvendu Adhikari's victory in Nandigram in court. Apart from the post-poll violence, BJP has also been questioning the fake vaccination camps in Kolkata.

Latest India News