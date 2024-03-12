Begusarai Lok Sabha Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Begusarai Lok Sabha Election 2024

Begusarai Lok Sabha Election 2024: Begusarai is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar. The state has 40 parliamentary seats. The Begusarai seat comprises seven Assembly segments including Cheria-Bariarpur, Bachhwara, Teghra, Matihani, Sahebpur Kamal, Begusarai and Bakhri. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Janata Dal-United (JDU) are the main parties in the constituency. Congress leader Rajo Singh represented the Begusarai constituency two times in a row in 1998 and 1999. JDU leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh also won the seat once in 2004.

Begusarai Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 19,58,382 voters in the Begusarai constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Out of this, 10,43,479 voters were male and 9,14,841 were female voters. 62 voters belonged to the third gender. 8,178 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Begusarai in 2019 was 3,898 (3,661 were men and 237 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Begusarai constituency was 17,78,759. Out of this, 9,49,825 voters were male and 8,28,874 were female voters. 60 voters in this constituency belonged to the 'others' category. There were 768 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Begusarai in 2014 was 1,382 (987 were men and only 395 were women).

Begusarai 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP leader Giriraj Singh won the Begusarai seat for the first time with a margin of 4,22,217 votes. He was polled 6,92,193 votes with a vote share of 56.44%. He defeated CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar who got 2,69,976 votes (22.01%). RJD's Tanweer Hassan stood third with 1,98,233 votes (16.16%). The total number of valid votes polled was 12,25,594.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP's Bhola Singh won the Begusarai seat for the first time. He was polled 4,28,227 votes with a vote share of 39.72%. RJD candidate Tanweer Hassan got 3,69,892 votes (34.31%) and was the runner-up. Singh defeated Hassan by a margin of 58,335 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 10,77,855. CPI candidate Rajendra Prasad Singh came third with 1,92,639 votes (17.87%).

Begusarai Past Winners

Dr Monazir Hassan (JDU): 2009

Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh (JDU): 2004

Rajo Singh (Congress): 1999

Rajo Singh (Congress): 1998

Ramendra Kumar (Independent): 1996

Krishna Sahi (Congress): 1991

Lalit Vijay Singh (Janata Dal): 1989

Krishna Sahi (Congress): 1984

Krishna Sahi (Congress): 1980

Shyam Nandan Mishra (BLD): 1977

NOTA (None of the Above)

In 2019, 20,445 voters (1.67%) opted for NOTA in the Begusarai constituency. In 2014, 26,622 voters (2.47%) opted for NOTA in the Begusarai constituency.

Begusarai Voter Turnout

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was 12,25,594 or 62.58%.

In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 10,77,855 or 60.60%.

Begusarai Poll Dates

In 2019, the voting took place on April 29 in the Begusarai constituency.

In 2014, the voting was held on April 30 in Begusarai.

Begusarai Result Dates

In 2019, the result was announced on May 23.

In 2014, the result was announced on May 16.

Number of Polling Stations

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,944 polling stations in the Begusarai constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,641 polling stations in the Begusarai constituency.