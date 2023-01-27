BBC documentary on PM Modi: Delhi Police detains 24 students from DU for planning to screen film

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Protests erupted at DU north campus over screening of BBC's documentary on PM Modi.

Delhi Police on Friday detained 24 students from the Delhi University's Arts Faculty for planning to screen the controversial BBC documentary on the 2002 Godhra riots. The action comes days after similar protests occurred at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia over the documentary's screening.

Speaking about the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, "Around 4 pm, some 20 people came outside the Arts Faculty gate to screen the banned BBC documentary. As it can cause disturbance of peace and tranquility in the area, they were asked to disperse from there... When they did not, they were peacefully detained. A total of 24 people were detained."

When asked, another official said Section 144 was imposed on the campus in December. "Section 144 was imposed in December till February 28 to prevent any law and order problems at the university," the official told PTI.

Police officials, however, said they were visiting all college and university campuses in the district to ensure peace and tranquility in the area.

Earlier in the day, the varsity authorities had also written to the Delhi Police about the proposed screening. Delhi University Proctor Rajni Abbi said they would not allow the screening and stressed that the students' outfits had not sought the administration's permission.

The Left-affiliated SFI alleged that the screening could not be held as the administration of the government-run varsity disconnected power supply. However a QR code with a link to the film was shared with students so that they could watch it on their personal devices.

ALSO READ | BBC documentary on PM Modi: Protests erupt at Delhi's Ambedkar university over docu screening

Latest India News