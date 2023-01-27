BBC documentary on PM Modi: Protests erupt at Delhi's Ambedkar university over docu screening

Follow us on Image Source : AP The banned BBC documentary - 'India: The Modi Question' was screened in Kerala and Hyderabad on Republic Day (Thursday).

Left-wing students of the Ambedkar University in Delhi staged a protest on Friday after electricity was snapped in the institute's premises following an announcement to screen the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Despite the university administration cutting the power supply, students managed to watch the documentary titled, 'India: The Modi Question,' on their laptops.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Delhi reached the university following the protest. The protest comes two days after the Delhi Police on Wednesday detained 13 students of Jamia Millia Islamia after the announcement of the screening of the documentary in the Mass Communication Department of the university.

According to Esha Pandey, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast), the screening was organised by a group of students despite no permission from the varsity administration.

The same day, Delhi Police received cross complaints from both Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNSU) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) a day after high drama prevailed on the campus, with JNSU members alleging that they were attacked with stones while watching the documentary.

BBC documentary also screened in Kerala and Hyderabad

The banned BBC documentary - 'India: The Modi Question' was screened in Kerala and Hyderabad on Republic Day (Thursday). Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) screened the banned film - at the Shanghumugham beach for the general public, while The Students Federation of India (SFI) organised the screening of the controversial documentary at the University of Hyderabad (UoH).

The screening of the documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots when Prime Minister Narendra Modi helmed the western State was first shown at the KPCC headquarters here for its staff and party workers, KPCC general secretary GS Babu said.

(With inputs from IANS)

ALSO READ | Congress leader AK Antony's son quits party day after opposing BBC documentary on PM Modi

Latest India News