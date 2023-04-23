Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing grant of legal recognition to same-sex marriages

Bar Council of India (BCI) on Sunday passed a resolution opposing the grant of legal recognition to same-sex marriages.

The Supreme Court earlier on Thursday said it may be redefining the “evolving notion of marriage” as the next step after decriminalising consensual homosexual relationship which implicitly recognised that same-sex people could live in a stable marriage-like relationship.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, which heard a batch of petitions seeking legal sanction for same-sex marriage, did not agree to the contention that unlike heterosexuals same-sex couples cannot take proper care of their children.

The CJI referred to instances of alcohol abuse by heterosexuals in families and the adverse impact it has on children. He said he did not agree to the submission even at the risk of getting trolled. “Even at the risk of getting trolled, but now this has become the name of the game for the judges to confront. Answers what we say in the court are in the troll and not in the court you know,” the CJI said.

(with inputs from PTI)

