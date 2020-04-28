Banks in UP's Gautam Budh Nagar deliver cash at doorstep in hotspots through 'Bank Mitra'

Banks in UP's Gautam Budha Nagar providing doorstep cash delivery in hotspots through 'Bank Mitra'

Banks in Gautam Budh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh are doing doorstep delivery of cash in hotspots through 232 “Bank Mitras” amid coronavirus lockdown. District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj said that till now, the banks are providing this service in 19 locations and the authorities are making efforts to enable hassle-free financial transactions in villages.

DM of the district in a tweet said, “Banks of GB Nagar doing doorstep delivery of cash in Hotspots thro 232 'BankMitras'. India post, through Aadhar enabled payment services, is serving in 19 locations. We shall make all efforts to enable hassle-free financial transactions in city n villages alike. StayHomeStaySafe.”

Meanwhile, at least five cases of the coronavirus were reported from Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar in the last 24 hours, officials said today. At least 190 patients were tested while 185 were found negative for COVID-19. The five patients who tested positive also included residents from Noida.

The coronavirus patients were found in Noida Sector-34, 50, 15, 93 A, and Bagampur. While a 45-year-old male patient was infected in Noida Sector-34, an 18-year-old female's case was reported from Noida Sector-50. In Noida Sector 15, an 18-year-old male was diagnosed COVID-19 positive while a 71-year-old elderly woman was found infected in Noida Sector-93A. In Greater Noida's Begampur, a 50-year-old patient was found positive for coronavirus.

