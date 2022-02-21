Bajrang Dal activist death: 'Muslim goons have killed him,' alleges Karnataka minister Eshwarappa

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa

Highlights Karnataka's Rural Development minister KS Eshwarappa has accused 'Muslim goons' of killing

Eshwarappa also accused Congress' Karnataka chief of instigating the killing with Hijab comments

A 23-year-old Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly stabbed to death

Bajrang Dal activist death in Karnataka: Blame game in the political circle has started over Bajrang Dal activist death in Bharathi Colony, the town, around 250 km from Bengaluru. A 23-year-old Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly stabbed to death. Harsha was allegedly stabbed to death by unknown assailants Sunday night at the Ravi Varma lane in Bharathi Colony.

Launching a direct attack on a particular community, Karnataka's Rural Development minister KS Eshwarappa said, "Muslims goons have killed him. It has never happened that in Shimoga Muslims wagged their tail. But because DK Shivakumar recently said the national flag was removed and saffron flag was hoisted, his provocative statement has emboldened Muslim goons. This goondagiri won't be tolerated," Eshwarappa said.

Eshwarappa also accused Congress' Karnataka chief DK Shivakumar of instigating the killing with comments he had made at the height of the hijab protests.

After the incident, some supporters of the deceased man came out on the streets and vented their anger. Television footage showed them pelting stones but it was not clear what their target was.

Reacting to the incident, CM Basavaraj Bommai said, "One Harsha was stabbed to death yesterday. Few leads have been gathered in the incident during the investigation which started last night."

Congress leader Siddaramaiah also condemned the incident and said, "I condemn this incident. It took place in the district from where the home minister & CM come. The culprit should be hanged. I demand the state home minister’s resignation."

