Bajrang Dal activist allegedly murdered in Karnataka's Shivamogga

Highlights
- A 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was allegedly murdered in Karnataka's Shivamogga
- Security has been tightened in the city following the activist's death
- Several vehicles were burnt in the Seegehatti area in Shivamogga city
A 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was allegedly murdered on Sunday at around 9 pm in Karnataka's Shivamogga.
Security has been tightened in the city following the activist's death.
Meanwhile, several vehicles were burnt in the Seegehatti area in Shivamogga city. A fire brigade team has reached the spot to douse the fire.
Further details are awaited.
ALSO READ | Watch | IAF's daring mission to rescue boy stranded on cliff in Karnataka