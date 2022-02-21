Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bajrang Dal activist allegedly murdered in Karnataka's Shivamogga

Highlights A 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was allegedly murdered in Karnataka's Shivamogga

Security has been tightened in the city following the activist's death

Several vehicles were burnt in the Seegehatti area in Shivamogga city

A 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was allegedly murdered on Sunday at around 9 pm in Karnataka's Shivamogga.

Security has been tightened in the city following the activist's death.

Meanwhile, several vehicles were burnt in the Seegehatti area in Shivamogga city. A fire brigade team has reached the spot to douse the fire.

Further details are awaited.

ALSO READ | ​Watch | IAF's daring mission to rescue boy stranded on cliff in Karnataka

Latest India News