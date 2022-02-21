Monday, February 21, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Bajrang Dal activist allegedly murdered in Karnataka's Shivamogga

Bajrang Dal activist allegedly murdered in Karnataka's Shivamogga

Security has been tightened in the city following the activist's death.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 21, 2022 7:24 IST
Bajrang Dal activist allegedly murdered in Karnataka's
Image Source : ANI

Bajrang Dal activist allegedly murdered in Karnataka's Shivamogga

Highlights

  • A 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was allegedly murdered in Karnataka's Shivamogga
  • Security has been tightened in the city following the activist's death
  • Several vehicles were burnt in the Seegehatti area in Shivamogga city

A 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was allegedly murdered on Sunday at around 9 pm in Karnataka's Shivamogga.

Security has been tightened in the city following the activist's death.

Meanwhile, several vehicles were burnt in the Seegehatti area in Shivamogga city. A fire brigade team has reached the spot to douse the fire.

Further details are awaited.

ALSO READ | ​Watch | IAF's daring mission to rescue boy stranded on cliff in Karnataka

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News