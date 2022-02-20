Watch | IAF's daring mission to rescue boy stranded on cliff in Karanataka

Follow us on Image Source : ANI IAF's daring mission to rescue boy stranded on cliff

Highlights 19-year-old Nishank had come alone for trekking and fell into the gorge

IAF sent Mi17 helicopter for the rescue mission

Early this month, a person got trapped between rocks in Palakkad, Kerala

The Indian Air Force (IAF) and the national and state disaster response forces on Sunday rescued a 19-year-old student who fell 300 ft from a steep cliff onto a rocky ledge at Nandi Hills, about 60 km from Bengaluru, this evening.

19-year-old Nishank had come alone for trekking and fell into the gorge. After slipping, he got stuck. Luckily, he was carrying the mobile phone and immediately called up the police and shared his location.

The Chikkaballapur police rushed to the spot and the IAF station at Yelahanka was contacted. A Mi17 helicopter was sent. After a search and guidance of the local police, the IAF was able to locate the stranded victim.

The onboard air force medical assistant attended to the survivor while the helicopter flew him to Yelahanka from where he was taken to the nearest civil hospital.

Similarly, early this month, a person got trapped between rocks in Palakkad, Kerala, and the help of the defence forces and the NDRF was sought.

