Baby dies due to plasma unavailability after family meets accident (Representational image)

In a fateful incident, three members of a family carrying blood plasma for a newborn baby were injured after the car they were traveling in was hit by a speeding car on Saturday. Meanwhile, the newborn died in the hospital due to the unavailability of plasma. Delhi police has arrested the driver of the speeding car.

More details awaited.

