BJP gets going for 2022 Assembly polls, distributes responsibilities for UP, Punjab and other states

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced polls in charge for states like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand, which are going to election in 2022.

While Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan has been given charge of 403-seat of Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Sekhawat will look into Punjab.

Pradhan's army of deputies includes - Anurag Singh Thakur, Arjunran Meghwal, Saroj Pandey, Shobha Karandlaje, Captain Abhimanyu, Annapurna Devi and Vivek Thakur.

The Congress won just seven seats while its alliance partner SP bagged 47 seats in the 403-member assembly in the 2017 assembly polls.

The BJP won a thumping mandate with 312 seats and the BSP bagged 19 seats.

Similarly, Hardeep Singh Puri, Meenakshi Lekhi and Vinod Chawda have been appointed as Sekhawat's deputies to manage 117 seats in Punjab Assembly.

Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi has been given the charge of Uttarakhand and deputies will be Locket Chaterjee, Sardar RP Singh, who will help them to manage 70 assembly seats.

