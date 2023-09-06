Assam: Seven dead, 12 injured after truck hits four-wheeler in Tinsukia

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) 7 people lost their lives in a road accident in Tinsukia district o Assam

Assam news: At least seven people were declared dead and 12 got injured in a road accident in Assam's Tinsukia last night, police said today (September 6). The incident took place late Tuesday night in the Kakopathar area where a speedy truck hit a Tata Magic vehicle where the deceased and injured persons were travelling.

Bibhas Das, Additional Superintendent of Police of Tinsukia district told media over the phone that, seven persons had died in the incident.

"A total of 12 persons were injured in the incident and they were rushed to hospital. We have detained the truck driver," Bibhas Das said.

Further details are awaited in this regard.

(With agencies inputs)

