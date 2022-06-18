Assam Floods: 54 deaths so far, PM Modi assures help as rains continue to batter state

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nalbari: Locals look at a section of road washed away by flood waters at Dhamdhama in Nalbari district

Highlights The overall death toll in Assam floods has reached 54.

As many as 18.94 lakh people in 28 districts are affected by the flood situation.

The deaths were reported from Hojai, Nalbari, Bajali, Dhubri, Kamrup areas.

Assam Floods: Incessant rains and floods have been wreaking havoc in Assam for many days now. As many as nine more persons died in Assam due to the flood, taking the overall death toll to 54, according to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Friday. Indian Army's Gajraj Corps launched flood-relief operations in coordination with the civil administration in the state.

In the latest development, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that PM Modi contacted him today and has assured help from the Centre.

As many as 18.94 lakh people in 28 districts are affected by the flood situation. The deaths were reported from Hojai, Nalbari, Bajali, Dhubri, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, and Sonitpur districts of Assam.

So far 54 people in the state have lost their lives in floods and landslides this year so far. As per the state data, 2,930 villages under 96 revenue circles are currently underwater.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Assam's Kamrup district deteriorated after the flood waters entered new areas affecting more than 70,000 people in the area.

The water level of the Borolia river and other major rivers of the district are rising up following incessant rains.

