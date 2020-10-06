Image Source : FILE Assam ex-DIG PK Dutta, wanted in police recruitment exam paper leak scam, held at Nepal border (representational image)

Retired Assam DIG PK Dutta, who is wanted in connection with the police recruitment examination paper leak scam, has been detained at the India - Nepal Border. Dutta was detained by security personnel following the 'look out circular' (LOC) issued by the Assam (Criminal Investigation Department).

“PK Dutta has been detained at Indo-Nepal border on the strength of LOC issued by CID (Criminal Investigation Department) Assam. Now, (he was) handed over to West Bengal Police. The Assam Police would take him in custody in due course and bring him to Assam,” a statement issued by the Assam Police headquarters stated.

Dutta has now been handed over to West Bengal Police and a team of Assam Police is on the way to the place to bring him back to the state.

Dutta was absconding along with another accused, expelled BJP leader Diban Deka who was arrested on 1 October. The state police had announced a reward of Rs one lakh each for information which would lead to their arrest.

So far, 32 people have been apprehended in connection with the paper leak scam. When Dutta is arrested, it will increase to 33.

Last Wednesday, Diban Deka, who is an Assam BJP leader and an accused in the case, surrendered before the police in lower Assam, a week since he had gone underground. Later, he was arrested by the police and brought to Guwahati.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage