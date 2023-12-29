Friday, December 29, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Assam CM Sarma apologises for ‘incorrect translation’ of Bhagavad Gita verse, deletes social media post

Assam CM Sarma apologises for ‘incorrect translation’ of Bhagavad Gita verse, deletes social media post

Himanta Biswa Sarma Apologies: Assam CM Sarma had posted an "incorrect translation" of a verse from Bhagvad Gita on X. He later deleted the post and apologised for it.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Guwahati Updated on: December 29, 2023 10:52 IST
Himanta Biswa Sarma Apologies on Bhagavad Gita
Image Source : PTI Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday (December 28) apologised for posting an incorrect translation of a verse from Bhagavad Gita on his social media handle. The deleted post had triggered a political row with the Opposition accusing him of promoting caste divides in the state.

“As a routine I upload one sloka of Bhagavad Gita every morning on my social media handles. Till date, I have posted 668 slokas. Recently one of my team members posted a sloka from Chapter 18 verse 44 with an incorrect translation,” Sarma posted on X.

He said that as soon as he noticed the mistake, he “promptly deleted the post”.

“The state of Assam reflects a perfect picture of a casteless society, thanks to the reform movement led by Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva,” he said.

“If the deleted post has offended anyone, I sincerely apologize,” the Chief Minister said.

Opposition reacts

CPIM reacted sharply to the deleted post and accused the BJP of promoting “Manuvadi ideology”.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi called the deleted post an “unfortunate cruelty that Assam’s Muslims have faced”.

“In a recently deleted post, Assam CM elaborated on his vision of society.  “…farming, cow rearing, and commerce are natural duties of the Vaishya and serving the Brahmins, Kshatriyas and Vaishyas is the natural duty of the Shudras.” Holding a constitutional position, your oath is to treat every citizen equally. It’s reflected in the unfortunate cruelty that Assam’s Muslims have faced in the past few years. Hindutva is antithetical to Liberty, Equality, Fraternity and Justice,” Owaisi posted on X.

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related India News

Latest News