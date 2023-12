Follow us on Image Source : PTI Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a press conference, in Guwahati. (File photo)

The Assam government has released vacancies for over 10,000 posts in the education department as it advances towards creating over one lakh government jobs.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Today, our government has released vacancies for over 10,000 posts in the Education Department. We will not only deliver, but exceed our promise of creating more than one lakh government jobs in the most transparent manner in Assam’s history."

