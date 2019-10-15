Ink thrown at Union Minister Ashwini Choubey outside Patna Medical College

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Ink thrown on Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey in Bihar

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey was on Tuesday attacked with ink in Bihar. The incident occurred while the Union Minister was on a visit to Patna Medical College and Hospital to meet dengue patients.

According to news agency ANI, the accused fled soon after the incident.

#WATCH Bihar: A man threw ink on Union Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare Ashwini Choubey while he was visiting dengue patients at Patna Medical College & Hospital. The man managed to escape. Minister says "Ink thrown on public, democracy and the pillar of democracy." pic.twitter.com/gVxsfdLz8d — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2019

Commenting on the ink attack, Ashwini Kumar Choubey said, "Ink thrown on public, democracy and the pillar of democracy."

Earlier in September, two police officials in Patna were suspended after they did not impose any fine on the Choubey's family for using a black screen on the windows of his SUV.

The vehicle with tinted glasses was being driven by Arijit Choubey, the son of Union Minister of State for Health. Other members of the family were also travelling in the vehicle.

The minister's Scorpio was stopped by a cop after an order by Patna divisional commissioner Anand Kishore.

The minister's family including his daughter-in-law were in the car. Though the SUV was stopped for a few minutes, none of the police officials dared to question the violation or even ask for the documents.

