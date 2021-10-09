Lakhimpur Kheri violence: After grilling for nearly 12 hrs, SIT arrests Ashish Mishra

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Lakhimpur Kheri violence: After grilling for more than 9 hrs, SIT arrests Ashish Mishra

Ashish Mishra, son of junior minister Ajay Mishra, was arrested on Saturday night after being questioned for nearly 12 hours by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence which left eight people, including four farmers, dead. The arrest was confirmed by deputy inspector general Upendra Agarwal who is heading the SIT.

"Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni, has been arrested as he was not cooperating during the interrogation and didn't answer few questions. He will be produced before the court," Upendra Agarwal said.

Ashish Mishra appeared before the special investigation team (SIT) in the crime branch office of the police line at around 10.30 AM where he was questioned regarding the FIR registered against him and others under murder charges in Sunday killings.

After quizzing him for nearly 12 hours, the nine-member SIT headed by Deputy Inspector General of Police Agarwal, arrested Mishra

The development came a day after the Supreme Court had expressed its dissatisfaction over the action taken against the accused in the Lakhimpur incident that had drawn massive outrage.

