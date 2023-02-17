Muslims being targeted in organised manner: Owaisi on Bhiwani deaths

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Assasuddin Owaisi on Friday attacked the Bhartiya Janta Party over the alleged murder of two Muslim youths in Haryana's Bhiwani and said that Muslims across the country are being targeted in an organized manner.

He termed their killing as an inhumane act and alleged that the so-called Gau-Rakshak gang is supported by BJP-RSS.

"I condemn in the strongest words the killing of Junaid and Nasir by an organised gang in Haryana," he said.

Owaisi further said, "Centre & BJP govt in Haryana should not protect and patronise such elements."

Questioning the Prime Minister and Home Minister, he said, "One Monu named in the incident is patronised by BJP govt in Haryana. They're responsible for this incident. Will PM and HM speak on this incident?"

Earlier, two men were kidnapped from Bharatpur district in Rajasthan by people said to be cow vigilantes and later they were found charred to death in a car in Haryana’s Bhiwani district on Thursday.

The families of the deceased claimed the people who abducted them were members of Bajrang Dal (Cow vigilantes).

ALSO READ | 2 burnt alive in Bhiwani; Bajrang Dal behind crime, allege families; accused denies charges | WATCH

