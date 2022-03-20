Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM is 'B Team of BJP,' will not ally with them: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut.

Uddhav Thackeray in his meeting with party MPs and district presidents on Sunday (March 20) said that Shiv Sena will not ally with the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). He even added that AIMIM is BJP's 'B team'.

While speaking to media today , Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, "We do not accept the offer of alliance given by AIMIM as they are 'Team B' of the Bharatiya Janata Party. BJP intentionally provided this offer to Shiv Sena and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) via AIMIM just to destroy our Hindutva image".

Meanwhile, the meeting took place at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai today. Leaders including- Sanjay Raut, Vinayak Raut, Eknath Shinde and other party members were present in the meeting.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed the Shiv Sena leaders via video conferencing today.

Earlier, suggesting an alliance with ruling Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in Maharashtra, AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel has said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) can become a "comfortable car" from the three-wheeled autorickshaw which can prevent the BJP from coming to power.

Jaleel's overture was rejected by the Uddhav Thackeray-led party while BJP took a dig saying such tie-up between the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party and the Sena cannot be ruled out.

AIMIM had won two seats in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

