Revealed! Who was the elusive 'bearded man' on the cruise raided by NCB  

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, who has repeatedly termed the NCB's cruise drugs case as 'fake', had mentioned a 'bearded man' who was one of the organisers of the cruise party. The person referred to was Kasif Khan, India head of Fashion TV.

In a conversation with India TV Kasif Khan said, "All the allegations made by Nawab Malik against me are wrong, neither do I recognize him nor does he. Yes, I was on the cruise on the day NCB raided. I was told that everything is legal over there, I myself bought tickets to go on the cruise, I had bills for all the food I bought there. I was as a customer on that cruise like other people who had gone."

Kasif Khan further said, "I do not recognize NCB official Sameer Wankhede. I have never even spoken to him or called him. If a boy or girl is dancing with me on the cruise, is it illegal? There were many people on the cruise, only the organizer would know about the number. I don't even know Aryan Khan. Nawab Malik might have been given some wrong information about me that's why he is talking about me. Nawab Malik is a very powerful minister and I will not take any legal action against him. I am currently in Mumbai, and deny all the allegations against me."

Nawab Malik, while disclosing the name of the 'bearded person' during a press conference, said that the name of the 'bearded' person is Kasif Khan, who runs a sex racket. Speaking to reporters, Malik on Thursday claimed, “A person with a beard, who was present on the cruise, is the head of Fashion TV, who had organised the alleged drugs party on the Cordelia cruise. The NCB has already claimed that a rave party was planned on the cruise."

Malik also said there are many cases registered against Kasif Khan in the country. "Kasif Khan is close to Sameer Wankhede, so no action was taken against him. In support of his statements, Nawab Malik has also released a video of bearded Kasif Khan on Friday. In this video, he is seen dancing with a girl. In this tweet, Nawab Malik has written, 'Kasif Khan is dancing on the cruise ship.' Kasif has been seen many times in fashion shows.

