Kejriwal meets Amit Shah over COVID-19 situation in Delhi; says daily testing to be increased to over 1 lakh

Image Source : PTI Kejriwal meets Amit Shah over COVID-19 situation in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday attended a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Shri Anil Baijal were among others present at the meeting.

Speaking to the media, Kejriwal, after the meet, said the number of daily coronavirus tests would now be increased to over 1 lakh to 1.25 lakh. The Central government has assured the availability of 750 ICU beds at the DRDO centre, the chief minister said. Further, the Centre will also assist the Delhi government in getting BiPAP machines to increase the number of ICU beds at Delhi government facilities, Kejriwal said.

"Today Home Minister Shri Amit Shah called an emergency meeting over the Covid pandemic situation in Delhi. After this meeting, we have the assurance that all the government agencies of both the central government and the state government will work together to tackle the COVID-19 situation of Delhi. I want to thank Shri Amit Shah Ji for his cooperation," Arvind Kejriwal said.

"To save the lives of the citizens of Delhi and for the health of the citizens, it is the time when all the governments should work together. Right now the key problem which we are facing is regarding the number of ICU beds in Delhi. After October 20 the number of Covid cases in Delhi is increasing at a very high rate. Right now we have sufficient amount of Covid beds in Delhi but the scarcity is with the ICU beds," he added.

Also Read | More ICU beds, increased testing, paramilitary doctors: Centre's strategy to tackle COVID in Delhi

The Delhi CM said, "Looking into the situation the central government has assured that in the DRDO Centre they will provide 750 ICU beds. 250 beds will be made available on Monday, followed by 250 on Tuesday and remaining 250 on Wednesday. This will become 750 additional ICU beds for the Covid patients in Delhi. The central government has also ensured that they will provide BiPAP machines to the Delhi government hospitals by which we can also set up more ICU beds for the Covid patients."

He said, "It was also decided in the meeting that the number of tests in Delhi will increase from 60,000 per day to 1 lakh or 1.25 lakh. The Delhi government facilities are working at their highest capacity is right now, therefore, the ICMR has assured that they will help us to increase the number of testing."

In a letter to Union Health Minister earlier this week, Kejriwal had requested him to augment Covid-19 bed capacity in central government-run hospitals in the capital, in view of the surge in cases.

In the meet, the chief minister also asked for cooperation from the Central government to tackle air pollution.

Kejriwal also urged the central government to immediately intervene in the matter of pollution and to instruct the neighbouring states to take serious steps to stop stubble burning.

Also Read | Delhi records 3,235 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 7,614

Latest India News