Image Source : PTI Delhi records 3,235 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 7,614

Delhi recorded as many as 3,235 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached over 4.85 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 7,614. Ninety-five fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 21,098 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 4,85,405 in the national capital, including 4,37,801 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 39,990, of which 27,089 are in home isolation.

Latest India News