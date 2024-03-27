Arvind Kejriwal’s health deteriorates in ED custody, sugar level dropped: AAP sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi liquor policy scam: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has diabetes, is experiencing fluctuating blood sugar levels, and his health has deteriorated while in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate, AAP sources claimed on Wednesday.

The AAP sources claimed that Kejriwal's blood sugar level dropped to 46 mg/dL at one point, a level that doctors consider "very dangerous."

Sunita Kejriwal on Delhi CM health

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister's wife Sunita Kejriwal said that she visited Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday evening and expressed concern about his health, noting his diabetes and fluctuating sugar levels. "I met Arvind Kejriwal in jail yesterday, he has diabetes and his sugar level is not under control. However, his determination is strong," she said.

She appealed to people to pray for his health.

It is pertinent to mention that the AAP national convener was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case related to the excise policy. He is in ED custody till March 28. Kejriwal has challenged his arrest in court.

Delhi excise policy scam

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge repeatedly refuted by the AAP. The policy was subsequently scrapped and Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation probe, following which the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are in judicial custody in the case.

Kejriwal's name has been mentioned multiple times in the charge sheets filed by the ED in the excise policy case. The agency has alleged that the accused were in touch with Kejriwal for formulating the excise policy that resulted in undue benefits for them in return for which they paid kickbacks to the Aam Aadmi Party.

(With PTI inputs)

