Saturday, November 13, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Arvind Kejriwal calls emergency meeting to tackle air pollution in Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal calls emergency meeting to tackle air pollution in Delhi

The Supreme Court termed the rise in air pollution in Delhi-NCR as an "emergency situation", stressing that crucial measures need to be taken.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 13, 2021 13:11 IST
Arvind Kejriwal calls emergency meeting to tackle air
Image Source : PTI

Arvind Kejriwal calls emergency meeting to tackle air pollution in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday called an emergency meeting to tackle severe air pollution in the city, with Supreme Court asking authorities to take immediate measures.

The meeting, to be held at 5 pm, will be attended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Environment Minister Gopal Rai and Delhi Chief Secretary Rajiv Gauba, officials said.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court termed the rise in air pollution in Delhi-NCR as an "emergency situation", stressing that crucial measures need to be taken.

The apex court also took note of opening of schools in Delhi and asked authorities to take immediate measures like putting vehicles off road and clamping lockdown in Delhi.

It asked the Centre and the Delhi government to take immediate steps to curb pollution and report back on Monday.

ALSO READ | Forced to wear masks even at home: Supreme Court on Delhi air pollution

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News