AP to hold Global Investors Summit in March 2023 for investments

The Andhra Pradesh government will organize a Global Investors Summit-2023 in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4 to attract industrial investments into the state. Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, State Minister for Industries, Investments, and Information Technology Gudivada Amarnath said the Summit would be held with the theme 'Advantage Andhra' wherein the focus sectors like marine products, agro-food processing, electric mobility, and defence would be showcased.

"Covid-19 dealt a blow to investments in the last two years but now things are looking up. This is the right time for us to seek investments and push growth and employment," Amarnath said. The state was now developing three ports at Ramayapatnam, Machilipatnam, and Bhavanapadu. Besides, a major petrochemical and petroleum investment region was also being developed between Visakhapatnam and Kakinada.

"We are also developing three key industrial corridors across the state. All these projects have scope for large-scale investments. We want to tap that potential and push industrial growth through fresh investments, thereby creating thousands of jobs," the minister added. Amarnath said the government would also conduct roadshows in different countries and major cities in India to showcase AP as an ideal investment destination.

Earlier, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy released the Summit logo at his camp office. The logo depicts a parrot, the state bird, nibbling on dollars. Special Chief Secretary (Industries and Investments) Karikal Valaven and other senior officials attended.

