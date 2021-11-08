Monday, November 08, 2021
     
  Andhra Pradesh govt giving top priority to technical and skill-based education: Governor

Hyderabad Published on: November 08, 2021 11:58 IST
Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Saturday said the state government is taking necessary steps for employment generation and is giving top priority to technical and skill-based education. Addressing the fifth convocation of Krishna University here virtually from the Raj Bhavan, the governor said the new National Education Policy has brought in a major reform in the education sector, from elementary level to higher education.

He also said the Andhra Pradesh government is taking necessary steps towards creating employment and is giving top priority to technical and skill-based education. Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chairman G Satheesh Reddy was the chief guest at the convocation.

At the convocation, gold medals were awarded to 15 students. Seventy-four students got doctorate degrees and seven M. Phil.

