Anti-CAA protests: Schools in violence-hit North East Delhi to be shut tomorrow

All govt, private schools to be shut in violence-hit North East Delhi on Tuesday

All government and private schools will be shut on Tuesday in violence-affected North East Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced Monday night. On Monday, a police head constable and three civilians lost their lives while 370 police personnel suffered injuries during clashes and stone-pelting in Jaffrabad and Maujpur area. 20 people are receiving treatment at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital.

Prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC were imposed in those areas of northeast Delhi that witnessed violence. Meanwhile, Delhi Police appealed to the people to maintain peace and not to believe in rumours in the wake of violence in parts of northeast Delhi during protests for and against the new citizenship law.