Anti-CAA protests: 7-day deadline to respond to seizure notices in Uttar Pradesh

Anti-CAA protests: 7-day deadline to repond to seizure notices in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh government has set a 7-day deadline to respond to the notices sent to those accused of damaging public property during anti-CAA protests in the state. Taking a tough stand on those found guilty, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said those found guilty of violence will have to compensate for the damages. Since then, the Lucknow administration has sent out more than 150 notices to those identified as accused.

Now, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister has directed the state police to expedite the procedure and has sent out a 7-day deadline notice to respond. The rioters were identified through CCTV cameras and photographs.

“In Lucknow, around 150 notices were issued. The accused will be given a week to present their side, but if the committee is not satisfied, proceedings will begin to extract compensation. If they are not in a position to pay, their properties will be attached and auctioned,” said a senior official in the government.

Yogi Adityanayth has also directed the administration to forward video clips of protestors to NHRC.

Rampur district was the first in the state to receive notices over the damaged properties during protests over the amended Citizenship Bill.

Identical notices were issued to 28 people across Rampur district, where the administration held them responsible for acts of violence and causing damage to government property. The authorities also sought an explanation as to why recoveries should not be made for damage worth Rs 14.86 lakh.

The death toll in the entire state due to protests stands at 16, while more than 3000 people have been arrested.

