UP violence: First notice in Rampur; 28 residents asked to pay ₹ 14 lakh for property damage

Uttar Pradesh witnessed massive protests against the amended Citizenship Act this month, wherein the death toll in entire state touched 16. Days after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had warned of strict action against those involved in stone pelting and causing damage to public property, Rampur district has become the first part of the state to initiate the process for recovery of damage to government property including police motorcycles, barrier, dandas.

According to media reports, identical notices were issued to 28 people across Rampur district, where the administration held them responsible for acts of violence and causing damage to government property.

The authorities have also sought an explanation as to why recoveries should not be made for damage worth Rs 14.86 lakh.

In the notice, loss of property worth Rs 14,86,500 has been cited. It lists, among others, a police jeep of Bhot police station (Rs 750,000), motorcycle of a sub-inspector (Rs 65,000), motorcycle of City Kotwali police station (Rs 90,000), wireless set, hooter/loudspeaker, 10 dandas, three helmets, three body protectors.

Commenting on the development, Rampur District Magistrate Aunjaneya Kumar Singh said notices were issued to 28 people after the police found their role in protests.

“We issued notices to 28 persons whose role were found by police during investigation. Police submitted evidences against them. They (28) have been asked to submit their response within a week, otherwise the process of recovery against them will be started. Of the 28, a few have been arrested while raids are on to trace others. An accused and his family can submit evidence to support their plea that they have been wrongly booked in the case," Singh said.

According to the district administration, notices were issued after the state government issued an order based on a direction from the Allahabad High Court.

The Uttar Pradesh police have videos, photographs, CCTV footage of those involved in the anti-CAA protests.

The state Police on Monday had said they have arrested the state head of Popular Front of India (PFI) and 16 other workers of the Islamist outfit in connection with the violence in the state capital during the protests against the amended Citizenship Act last week. Wasim, the state head of the outfit, was arrested for allegedly masterminding the violence, the police said.

Altogether, since the violence began, 925 people have been arrested across the state, the police said.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had on Sunday said that authorities suspect the role of PFI and Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) in the violence during the anti-CAA protests in the state which claimed 18 lives and left hundreds of people, including many policemen, injured.

Police have seized placards, flags, pamphlets and papers, literature, newspaper cuttings and banners and posters of NRC/CAA protest from them, the SSP said.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh police have ordered its personnel to ensure intensive patrolling in various crowded places, including churches, malls and markets in the state on Christmas evening on Wednesday.

Director General of Police OP Singh issued the directive to senior police officials in the state on Tuesday.

In a statement issued here, Singh said, "The police force will conduct foot march on December 25 from 6 pm to 9 pm in crowded areas, churches, markets, malls and other public places in their respective areas. The force on picket duty will stay mobile in its area, and engage the public in conversation."

Singh also said that anti-Romeo squads be also deployed at important places. Suspected persons must be checked, he said.

