'Dark days, unforgettable period': PM Modi pays homage to people who resisted Emergency

Anniversary of Emergency: The saffron party is observing June 25 as the black day as India on Sunday is marking the 48th anniversary of the Emergency declared by the Congress government led by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975. The Emergency was in effect from June 25, 1975, until its withdrawal on March 21, 1977. On this day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Egypt currently, took to Twitter and paid homage to those people who resisted the "dark days of emergency." Several leaders of the BJP observed the day as "Black Day."

PM Modi called the 21-month duration a "black days of emergency"

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi called the 21-month duration a "black days of emergency" and an "unforgettable period." "I pay homage to all those courageous people who resisted the Emergency and worked to strengthen our democratic spirit. The #DarkDaysOfEmergency remain an unforgettable period in our history, totally opposite to the values our Constitution celebrates," PM Modi tweeted.

Bharatiya Janata Party is observing "Black Day" across Uttar Pradesh today

The Bharatiya Janata Party is observing "Black Day" across Uttar Pradesh today. The party has decided to conduct the 'Maha Jan Sampark' campaign on the day. Under the campaign, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address a public meeting in Gautambuddh Nagar while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and party state president Bhupendra Singh Chowdhary along with Union Minister of State Meenakashi Lekhi will address public gatherings in Kheragarh and Agra.

State's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will address the public meetings in Kairana, Meerut and Ghaziabad parliamentary constituencies.

