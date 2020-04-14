Andhra reports 41 new COVID-19 cases; Guntur tally reaches 109. Check district-wise list

Image Source : AP Andhra reports 41 new COVID-19 cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to 473 after 41 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the latest media bulletin by State Nodal Officer said on Tuesday. Out of the new cases, 34 were reported between April 13, 5 pm to April 14, 9 am. Meanwhile, nine people have lost their lives due to coronavirus in the state.

Out of the new cases, 16 cases were reported from Guntur. Besides that, 8 from Krishna district, 7 cases from Kurnool, 2 cases from Anantpur and 1 case from Nellore were tested positive.

However, 2 COVID-19 patients were recovered and discharged from the hospitals on Monday. A 46-years-old woman and a 20-years-old woman from Vishakhapatnam district's Tagarapuvalasa village had recovered. They both came in contact with a person who had a travel history in England. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cured cases has reached 14 in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, a 56-years-old coronavirus patient had died yesterday. He was admitted to Apollo hospital, Nellore after he had a fever and vomiting. Later, he was shifted to GGH Nellore on April 3. The man diabetic and had a medical history of hypertension.

A total of 9 patients have died due to coronavirus in Andhra, out of which 2 were from Anantapur, 3 from Krishna, 2 from Guntur, 1 from Kurnool and 1 patient was from Nellore district.

District-wise coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: District-wise list of coronavirus cases

ALSO READ | COVID-19: Both frontline warriors, cop-medico couple in Kerala postpone wedding

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage