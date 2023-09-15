Anantnag encounter: 6-year-old son bids adieu to father Col Manpreet Singh through salute | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Son of Colonel Manpreet Singh salutes as family members and relatives mourn near his mortal remains before his last rites, at his native place in Mohali

Anantnag gunfight: Goodbyes are always difficult. Such was the scene when son of Col. Manpreet Singh, who laid his life in Anantnag gunfight, paid his final homage to his father — a salute. The 6-year-old son on Friday bid his adieu to father Col Manpreet Singh through salute amid thousand of mourners in Mohali. The mortal remains were brought to his native village Mullanpur Garibdass in Mohali, Punjab where thousands turned up to pay their last respects.

Colonel Manpreet Singh, commanding officer of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles unit of the Army, Major Ashish Dhonchak, Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat and a soldier were killed in an encounter with the terrorists at Gadole in the Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district on Wednesday morning.

On Friday, the body of another missing soldier was also recovered. He had been reported missing since yesterday. "During joint security operations, against terrorists in Anantnag area, forces dropped grenades on suspected terrorist hideout locations using drones. Grenade launchers also being used by troops to target the group of terrorists hiding in the area," Security officials said.

Latest India News