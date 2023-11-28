Amritsar: Rs one lakh stolen from Donation counter at Golden temple; FIR registered

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Sri Harmandir Sahib Gurdwara (Golden temple)

Rs one lakh was stolen from the Golden Temple in Amritsar a day before Gurpurab (Guru Nanak Jayanti) on Saturday.

According to the media report, the theft occurred in the holy place during the preparation of the Gurpurab.

After examining the CCTV videos, temple management filed a case with the police and told investigation officials about the four suspects.

The cash was stolen from the donation counter of the Sri Harmandir Sahib Gurdwara (popularly known as Golden Temple).

The media reports revealed that four people were allegedly involved in the stealing incident. They were seen entering the temple premises in the CCTV footage. The accused fled with the money offered by devotees for ardaas, langar, and welfare activities being carried out by the management of the Sikh shrine.

The CCTV footage which was handed over to police, reportedly shows a person trying to distract people by tearing off raw receipts at the donation counter.

The police said they have started a probe into the matter.

However, no official statement has been released by the temple management so far.

