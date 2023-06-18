'Punjab CM only takes Kejriwal on nationwide tour': Amit Shah slams Bhagwant Mann over law and order situation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amit Shah slams Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Gurdaspur rally

Amit Shah takes jibe at Punjab CM: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (June 18) took a jibe at Punjab Chief Minister and said that Bhagwant Mann has time for his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal but not for the people of the state as he is busy taking the Aam Aadmi Party supremo on the 'nationwide tour'.

Shah also hit out at the Punjab government, which came with an overwhelming majority last year, and said that the law and order is getting worse but Mann does not have time to dedicate to the state.

Addressing a public meeting here, the minister said, "I have not seen in my whole life a government making empty promises such as Aam Aadmi Party. The Chief Minister here only takes Arvind Kejriwal on nationwide tour. The law and order situation in Punjab is getting worse but the Chief Minister has no time for Punjab."

The Punjab Chief Minister has been accompanying his party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal during the latter's visit to various states recently. Kejriwal has been meeting the opposition leaders to seek their support against the Centre's ordinance that ensures transfer postings and subject of services remain under the control of Central government. The AAP supremo has so far met leaders like Mamata Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, and CPI's D Raja.

'...Whether Mann is a Chief Minister or a pilot'

Shah took a swipe at Mann over him accompanying Arvind Kejriwal to various states and said that he fails to comprehend if Mann is a Chief Minister or a pilot.

"Bhagwant Mann has time for Arvind Kejriwal but not for the people of Punjab. He has only one work and that is to take Arvind Kejriwal across the country. Sometimes I am unable to understand whether he (Bhagwant Mann) is a CM or a pilot. The people of Punjab are feeling insecure. The people (of Punjab) will teach a lesson for this," he said.

Amit Shah slams Congress over 1984 riots

The Home Minister also slammed Congress over the anti-Sikh riots in Delhi in 1984, and said that the party's leadership 'killed thousands of Sikhs'.

"In 1984, the massacre that was done by the leadership of Congress killed thousands of innocent Sikh brothers and sisters. From 1984 to 2014, the culprits were not punished. The work of sending the culprits of the Sikh riots to jail was done by the Narendra Modi government," he said.

"Punjab is such a state, where all the three colors of the tricolor are seen. Saffron color is seen in the sense of sacrifice of the martyrs, the white colour is seen in the message of peace and harmony of the Gurus and when the Annadata fills the godowns of the country, then we also get to see the green color," Shah added.

He was addressing gathering on the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

