Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh's car number plates with 'CAA' mention go viral

The rules for the implementation of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (CAA) for fast-tracking citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are likely to be issued before Model Code of Conduct for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls comes into effect.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: March 02, 2024 13:02 IST
Amit Shah's car seen with 'CAA' mention on its number plate.
Image Source : VIDEO GRAB, INDIA TV Amit Shah's car seen with 'CAA' mention on its number plate.

CAA law: Is the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) going to be notified soon? Well, speculations are doing the rounds on social media that the next big move of the Modi government is going to be the implementation of CAA.

The speculations have fueled after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's car was seen with the number plate 'DL1CAA4421'. The thing to notice in the number is 'CAA'.

When the Home Minister arrived for BJP's election body meeting on Thursday at the party headquarters in New Delhi, his car sported this number.

Not only Amit Shah but Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's car was also seen having 'CAA' mentioned on its number plate.

With 'CAA' in the numberplate, people are speculating whether the government wants to signal that its going to implement the law soon.

CAA will be implemented before Lok Sabha elections, says Amit Shah

A few days ago, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the government will implement the Citizenship Amendment Act before the Lok Sabha elections, due in few weeks.

Shah said the law, enacted in 2019, will be implemented before the Lok Sabha polls after issuing the rules in this regard.

"Our Muslim brothers are being misled and instigated (against the CAA). The CAA is only meant to give citizenship to those who came to India after facing persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. It is not for snatching anyone's Indian citizenship," Amit Shah added.

ALSO READ | MHA likely to notify CAA rules before implementation of Model Code of Conduct: Sources

